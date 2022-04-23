Russia plans to deploy Sarmat missiles by September.

Russia announced on Saturday that it aims to deploy its recently tested Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are capable of carrying out nuclear strikes against the US, by autumn.

Dmitry Rogozin, the chairman of the Roscosmos space agency, set a lofty goal, given Russia only announced its maiden test launch on Wednesday, and Western military analysts say further testing is required before the missile can be deployed.

The Sarmat may carry ten or more nuclear bombs, as well as decoys, and strike targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.

After years of delays due to financial and technical challenges, Russia’s test this week represents a show of power at a time when the war in Ukraine has heightened tensions with the West.

The missiles would be deployed with a unit in the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, roughly 3,000 kilometres (1,860 miles) east of Moscow, Rogozin said in an interview with Russian state television.

He stated they’d be installed in the same locations and silos as the Soviet-era Voyevoda missiles they’d be replacing, saving ‘colossal resources and time.’