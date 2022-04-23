Saudi based air carrier announces new services

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia based low-budget air carrier, Flynas has announced new flight services. The airline will operate three weekly flights from Riyadh to Salalah in Oman during the Khareef season from June 16.

Khareef is the monsoon season in Salalah. An annual festival is held there to celebrate it. The event attracts hundreds of tourists from several countries.

Flynas, formerly Nas Air, is a domestic and international low-cost airline based in Saudi Arabia. It is the Saudi Arabia’s first budget airline.