Tata Motors hike price of passenger vehicles

Mumbai: Tata Motors has increased the prices of its vehicles in India. The India based automobile manufacturer has increased the price of its cars by 1.1%. The increased price will come into effect from today.

This is the second price hike by Tata Motors this year. Earlier in January, the company hiked the price of cars by 0.9%.

Earlier this year, automakers like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, BMW and Mercedes also announced price hikes across their model lineups owing to similar reasons.