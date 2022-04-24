8 dead, 43 injured in bus accident

Madinah: 8 people were killed and 43 others were injured in a bus accident in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. The accident took place as the bus overturned on Al-Hijra Road near the town of Wadi Al-Fara. As per reports, most of those killed were Egyptians and Sudanese.

The Al-Hijra Road links the two holy cities- Makkah and Madinah. The pilgrims had completed Umrah and were going to Madinah to spend time there. Earlier this month, on April 16, another bus carrying pilgrims overturned. One person died and several were injured.