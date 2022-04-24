Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins 300,000 UAE Dirhams

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat based in Qatar has won 300,000 UAE dirhams in Big Ticket’s weekly draw. Tariq Shaik won the fortune for ticket number 108475. It was picked by his two-year-old son.

‘Some of my friends really needed the money, so it’s perfect timing. One of my friends will now fund his sister’s wedding to be held next month. Due to the electronic drawing, we purchased the ticket early this month rather than late in the month as we usually do. This time, I had my two-year-old son choose a ticket number randomly, and he picked the winning number. As a result of my son picking the number, I have won today’, said Tariq Shaik.

Tariq is the third winner of this month’s weekly electronic draw. His ticket will also be dropped into the Big Ticket drum giving him a chance to become a millionaire during the grand draw for Dh12 million on May 3.