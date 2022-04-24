DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Eid Al Fitr 2022: These emirates in UAE announced a 9-day break

Apr 24, 2022, 09:28 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have announced a 9-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr. Government employees in these emirates will get 9-day break. The holiday will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, it becomes a nine-day break. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

