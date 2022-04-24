Family focused on deep healing: Jada Pinkett Smith on Will slapping Chris at Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith addressed her husband Will Smith’s Oscar smack on Chris Rock in the new season of Red Table Talk. Janelle Monae was featured on the relaunch of the Facebook Watch series on Wednesday (April 20). Before the broadcast began, fans were sent a special message in the hopes that the discussion would include the iconic event.

‘Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest’, Jada said.

The episode continued with Jada, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (aka Gammy) interviewing Janelle Monáe. Janet Hawthorne, her mother made a surprise appearance as well.

According to reports, future instalments of the season will feature an exclusive chat with the parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who sadly committed suicide this January. Oscar-winner Kim Basinger will appear this season for the first time in over a decade, Ayleen Charlotte, a victim of the Tinder Swindler (Simon Leviev), and Rachel DeLoache, a former companion of fictitious heiress Anna Delvey (whose narrative was depicted in Netflix’s Inventing Anna) is also set to make appearances in the show.

Also Read: Raj Kundra again spotted wearing outfit entirely covering his face at airport

On the other hand, Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and offered a public apology to Chris Rock for his behaviour since the Oscars incident. Smith has also been banned for ten years by the Academy, according to a statement released by the organisation, which read ‘Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards’.