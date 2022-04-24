Foreign Portfolio Investors sell shares worth Rs 12,300 crore in Indian market

Mumbai: The foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net sellers in the Indian equity market. FPIs sell Indian shares worth Rs 12,300 crore in the Indian equity market so far this month. Apart from equities, FPIs withdrew a net Rs 1,282 crore from the debt markets.

FPIs remained net sellers for six months to March 2022. They turned net investors in the first week of April and invested Rs 7,707 crore in equities. Then they again turned sellers and withdrew Rs 4,500 crore during the holiday-shortened April 11-13 week. The trend continued this week too.

As per the data, the foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 1.4 lakh crore from the Indian equity market in the financial year 2021-22. They have withdrawn 9 of the 12 months in the just concluded financial year. They have been selling domestic equities since October 2021.

Market experts say that the elevated crude prices, Inflation, lower GDP has affected investors and the FPIs flows are expected to remain volatile in the near term.