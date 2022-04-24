Fuel ship with 1000 tonnes fuel sinks off Tunisia coast

Tripoli: A fuel tanker carrying more than 1000 tonnes of fuel sank off the coast of Gabes in Tunisia on Friday. The Tunisian navy had rescued all seven crew members from the ship. The ship was going to Malta from Equatorial Guinea.

The accident was caused due to bad weather. As per authorities, water had seeped into the ship, reaching a height of two metres.

Earlier in April 17, a ship carrying 750 tonnes of diesel sank off Tunisia’s southeast coast. The ship named ‘ Xelo’ carrying the flag of Equatorial Guinea was going to to Malta from Egypt.

Tunisian authorities are working to avoid an environmental disaster. It said barriers would be set up to limit the spread of fuel and cordon off the ship, before suctioning the spillage. The coast of Gabes has suffered major pollution for years as industrial plants in the area have been dumping waste directly into the sea.