Hanuman Chalisa row; Ravi Rana says Uddhav Thackeray framed us.

Ravi Rana, the husband of MP Navneet Rana, alleged on Sunday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray framed him and his wife after they were arrested by Mumbai Police for threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s private residence.

Ravi Rana, speaking exclusively to India Today, said, ‘False cases have been put on us by the chief minister because we took Bajrangbali’s name, Shri Ram’s name and spoke about Hanuman Chalisa. Reciting Hanuman Chalisa is not a crime. Uddhav Thackeray has conspired against us.’ The arrest was made on the basis of a FIR filed under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with assault or criminal force against a public worker while doing his duty.

Ranas were also booked under IPC section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police). Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana have been sent on judicial remand until May 6 by a Mumbai court.