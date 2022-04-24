Know all about Blue Aadhaar Card and how to get it

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

UIDAI has launched Aadhaar cards for children under the age of five. It is called ‘Blue Aadhaar Card’. It is different from the normal ones. It will not have biometric details such as fingerprints and retina of the cardholder. It becomes invalid once the child crosses the age of 5.

Here’s how to get Blue Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Parents of the child are required to visit their nearby Aadhaar card enrollment centre along with the necessary documents such as address proof and birth certificate of the child.

Step 2: Fill out the application form for the Blue Aadhaar Card of their child and attach the documents, including their own Aadhaar information, along with it.

Step 3: Share the mobile number for the registration of Blue Aadhaar Card for their child.

Step 4: A photo of the child will be clicked by the official at the enrollment centre.

Step 5: UIDAI officials verify the documents. Upon successful verification, parents will receive a text message on the shared mobile number.

Step 6: Blue Aadhaar card will soon be issued within 60 days of verification.