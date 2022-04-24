Low-intensity earthquake recorded in Arabian Sea

Salalah: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred in the Arabian Sea. According to the Earthquake Monitoring Centre at Sultan Qaboos University, the epicenter of the earthquake was 68 km from the Wilayat of Salalah at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read: Fuel ship with 1000 tonnes fuel sinks off Tunisia coast

Earlier in January 31, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded in the Arabian sea. In January 16, two earthquakes struck the northern Arabian Gulf. The first, measuring 4.7, occurred at a depth of 10km off the coast of Bushehr in Iran. The second earthquake with a magnitude of 5, struck the same area and depth.