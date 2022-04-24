Mahzooz Draw: 45 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 45 lucky winners shared 1 million UAE dirhams in the 74th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. The lucky winners took home Dh 22,222 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers. The winning numbers are 5, 12, 14, 22, 27.

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh 100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 13641861, 13693318, and 13653371, Gregorio, Anneliese and Santosh, respectively. . Additionally, 1682 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh 350 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh 1,888,700.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time. A special one-off Mega Raffle Draw that will be held on April 30 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, where one lucky participant can drive off in a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine. All those who have participated during the holy month of Ramadan will automatically enter the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.