More than 17 lakh Indian tested HIV+ due to unsafe sex

New Delhi: As per the data released by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO), around 17,08,777 Indians tested HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) positive due to unsafe sexual relationships during 2011-2021. The authority revealed this in response to a Right To Information (RTI) query. RTI query was filed by Chandra Shekhar Gaur, a Madhya Pradesh-based activist.

As per the data, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of such cases of HIV transmission at 3,18,814 followed by Maharashtra at 2,84,577, Karnataka at 2,12,982, Tamil Nadu at 1,16,536, Uttar Pradesh at 1,10,911 and Gujarat at 87,440 cases. 15,782 people contracted HIV by transmission through blood and blood products from 2011-12 to 2020-21 and 4,423 contracted the disease by mother to child transmission.

NACO claimed that the number of people contracting HIV is declining in the country. As of 2020, there are 23,18,737 people living with HIV in the country. This includes 81,430 children.

HIV attacks the immune system of human being. If not treated, it can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). The virus can be transmitted through contact with infected blood, semen or vaginal fluids. There is no effective treatment for the infection. But, it can be managed with proper medical care.