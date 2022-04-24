Ola Electric recalling 1,441 electric scooters

Softbank-backed Ola Electric announced on Sunday that 1,441 of its electric scooters will be recalled, weeks after one of its vehicles caught fire, prompting a federal investigation.

Indian start-ups are involved in scooters. Fires have also erupted in Okinawa and PureEV, in what some see as an early setback for a new industry that is critical to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s carbon reduction and climate ambitions.

Last month, India initiated an investigation into the fires and appointed an expert committee to give recommendations on how to deal with the situation. This month, Okinawa issued a recall for 3,215 automobiles.

‘We will do a full diagnostics and health check of the scooters in that specific batch, as a result of which we are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 units,’ Ola Electric said.

India wants electric scooters and motorcycles to account for 80% of total two-wheeler sales by 2030, up from just 2 percent today, and Indian government is providing companies with billions of rupees in incentives to manufacture EVs in the country.