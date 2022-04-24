Ravi, Navneet Rana charged with sedition in Hanuman Chalisa row, sent to judicial custody

On Sunday, a Mumbai court ordered MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, to be held on judicial remand till May 6. Last night, the couple was arrested for allegedly ‘creating enmity between different groups’ by threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s house.

The Mumbai Police’s demand for custody was rejected by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra. On April 29, the Ranas’ bail plea will be heard. As the MP-MLA couple challenged the state machinery, a charge of sedition was added to their case.