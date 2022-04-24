On Saturday, Russia backed Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks. Assange is facing ‘ostentatiously ludicrous chares,’ according to Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She claimed that he has already been isolated for years because of his beliefs. She appears to have made a jab at ‘established democracies.’

‘J.#Assange could face up to 175 years in prison in the United States, which says a lot about ‘developed democracies’. While he has already spent many years in seclusion for his ideas, has been subjected to overt mental strain, and has been tortured, he is being punished on ostentatiously false allegations’, on Twitter, the Russian Embassy in South America cited Zakharova as stating. On April 20, a UK court issued a formal order for Assange’s extradition to the United States, something he has vehemently opposed for years. In the United States, he is facing allegations that may land him in prison for 175 years.

After the website leaked thousands of US diplomatic files and cables, Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, was charged with the crimes. Those relating to the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were included. The United States had suffered a massive public relations disaster as a result of this. Assange spent years in the Ecuadorean embassy in London to avoid extradition to the United States. Assange’s legal team claims that publishing sensitive information exposed US wrongdoing and was in the public interest.