Video shows Tesla car crashing into $3.5-million private jet in US

Footage captured at an aviation trade event purports to show a Tesla car on autopilot colliding with a million-dollar private plane. The video was initially uploaded on Reddit on Thursday, but it has now gone viral, with millions of views. The collision happened during an event sponsored by aircraft company Cirrus in Spokane, Washington, according to the Reddit user who shared the footage.

The owner was reportedly utilising Tesla’s ‘Smart Summon’ technology, which allows Tesla owners to summon their cars to a specific spot using their cellphones and GPS navigation. Tesla claims that cars equipped with its function can manoeuvre around obstacles and stop as needed, however that wasn’t the case in this Reddit video.

‘I also drive a Tesla Model Y – but was not the poor soul (with poor decision-making abilities) who summoned his Tesla around several expensive aircraft – only to crash it into the most expensive one ($3,500,000)!’ said the Reddit user who first shared the footage online.

lol someone tried to summon their Tesla via autopilot at an aviation trade show and it crashed into a 3 million dollar jet pic.twitter.com/ae1Th49YsG — waffle party planner (@Phylan) April 22, 2022

The video has subsequently been shared on Twitter, where it has received almost 3 million views. It shows the automobile colliding with the tail of the parked jet, spinning it around on the tarmac before coming to a standstill. While Reddit users estimated that the Vision aeroplane was worth $3.5 million, contradicting estimates put its value anywhere from $1.9 million and $2.16 million – still not a small figure by any means.

The summon feature is part of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite and was released in 2019, although it has apparently been involved in multiple wrecks and incidents.