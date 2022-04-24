WhatsApp launches new features

Mumbai: The most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp has launched new features for its users. The social media app owned by Facebook has expanded the voice calling feature. One can now make voice call to 32 people using the app. At present the limit is 8 people. Only phone calls will provide support for 32 people.

‘Group calling allows up to 32 users to voice call with each other for free using WhatsApp. Group phone calls now support up to 32 people, and have an improved UI with a social audio layout, speaker spotlight, and waveforms’, said WhatsApp.

Last week, WhatsApp also launched several new features. WhatsApp has increased the file sharing limit to 2 GB. It also provided more control to group admins. Admins will have more control over their respective groups. Messages that are erroneous or inappropriate will be removed from everyone’s chats by group admins.