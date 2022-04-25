100-year-old Brazilian man works at same firm for 84 years, sets world record

A 100-year-old man from the southern Brazilian city of Brusque has set a Guinness World Record for working for the same firm for the longest period of time.

Walter Orthmann works for 84 years in the same firm. Despite his amazing achievements, his advice for individuals seeking a long and rewarding career is rather mundane: pursue what you love and avoid junk food.

He said in a recent interview, ‘You have to like to work. I started to work with that willingness and fighting spirit. You can’t just do any job to say that you are working. That doesn’t work. You’re not going to be able to stand it’.

Orthmann began his career on the factory floor of a cloth manufacturing firm called RenauxView. He went to administration soon after, ultimately becoming a sales manager. He stretches every day and keeps a close eye on his nutrition to stay sharp.

‘I really avoid salt and sugar’, he said, adding, ‘I avoid things that hurt your intestines. I avoid Coke and other sodas. I only consume things that are good for you. That really helps your body to be strong forever’.