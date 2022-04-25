Amid temperature rise, Bihar temple installs fans, ACs for deities

As the heatwave in North India continues to raise temperatures across the country, a temple in Bihar’s Gaya district has erected fans and air conditioners to keep the deities cool.

The President of the ISKCON Temple in Gaya, Jagdish Shyam Das, informed the media about the development. He said, ‘With the help of fans, coolers and ACs, common people are protecting themselves from the heat. In this scorching heat, thinking on the same line we have installed the same for Gods and Goddesses here. The idols of deities near which they are installed include Goddess Radha, Lord Krishna, Lord Jagannath’.

Das stated that fans and ACs were installed here by the devotees. Meanwhile, Bihar’s regional meteorological agency announced on Sunday that the heatwave might affect up to 14 districts, with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: PM Modi receives the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

A heatwave warning has also been issued by the IMD for Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab. As per the weather agency, heatwave conditions are expected to dominate throughout Bihar between April 25 and 26.