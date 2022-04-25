Asiana Airlines to resume service to this Indian City

New Delhi: South Korea based air carrier, Asiana Airlines has announced resumption of flights connecting Incheon and New Delhi. Asiana Airlines will operate one flight per week from 29 April. The service was suspended 33 months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline will also increase the frequency of flights on routes to Sydney, Los Angeles, Osaka, Fukuoka, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila from May. At present the air carrier operates 25 international routes. It was at 71 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read: State Bank of India issues internet security guidelines for customers

Asiana Airlines is the second largest air carrier in South Korea after the Korean Air Lines Co. it has also a subsidiary company named Air Seoul Inc. Air Seoul Inc is low-budget air carrier.