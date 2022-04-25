Big Ticket Abu Dhabi launches holiday gift promotion; winners to get flight tickets worth Dh10,000

Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket Raffle Draw in Abu Dhabi launched ‘holiday giveaway’ promotion. Winners will get flight tickets worth 10,000 UAE dirhams to any destinations.

Big Ticket announced that , customers who spend 1000 UAE dirhams till April 30 on ‘Buy two get one free’ offer will be entered into an electronic draw. 10 winners will each win flight tickets worth Dh10,000 to fly to any destination. The names of the lucky winners will be announced on May 1 through Big Ticket’s official website and social media platforms.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2022: Kuwait Central Bank announces holidays

The tickets will still give every customer the chance to win Dh12 million grand prize and three other cash prizes during the live draw to be held on May 3, plus a weekly prize of Dh300,000.

Promotion will run till 11.59pm on April 30. To purchase tickets, residents can visit Big Ticket stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport or from through the official website www.bigticket.ae.