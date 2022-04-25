‘Didn’t want to live under dad’s shadow’, Madhavan’s son after winning Danish Open gold

Vedaant Madhavan, the sixteen-year-old son of actor R Madhavan, won a gold and a silver medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen. Vedaant has recently said that he wants to create a different persona from that of a celebrity child. He also spoke openly about his parents’ sacrifices in order to fund his swimming career.

Speaking to DD India, Vedaant said, ‘I didn’t wanna live under my dad’s shadow. I wanted to make name for myself. I didn’t want to be just R Madhavan’s son’. Vedaant also thanked his parents for their unwavering support. He shared, ‘They are always looking after me. Both put so much effort. One of the main sacrifices my parents made was to shift to Dubai’.

Last year, R Madhavan and his wife Sarita moved to Dubai to assist Vedaant in receiving better swimming training in preparation for the forthcoming Olympics.

Several celebrities congratulated the star kid including Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and others. The proud father also shared several posts on his social media handles congratulating his son.

On the work front, R Madhavan’s next project is the multilingual film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian scientist and aeronautical engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation, is the subject of the film. Madhavan also makes his directorial debut with this flick.