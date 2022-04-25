Eid Al Fitr 2022: Kuwait Central Bank announces holidays

Kuwait City: Eid Al Fitr holidays for banks in Kuwait have been announced. Sheikha Al-Issa, The Director of Public Relations at the Federation of Kuwait Banks has announced the holidays.

Banks in Kuwait will remain shut from Sunday, May 1, 2022 to May 4, 2022. Official work shall be resumed from May 8, 2022. Local banks may open to the public on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at their respective headquarters and some of the main branches in all governorates.

Earlier the Central Bank of Kuwait issued new notes in various denominations to meet the needs of citizens and residents during the Eid al-Fitr festival. It urged all those wishing to obtain new currency notes to visit their bank branches.