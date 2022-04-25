Eid Al Fitr: Oman announces holidays

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for government and private sector employees. Eid Al Fitr holidays will be from 1 May to 5 May 2022. Work shall be resumed on Sunday, 8 May 2022.

Earlier, several other GCC countries including the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia had announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.