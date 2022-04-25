Former Maharashtra Governor passes away

K. Sankaranarayanan, a senior Congress politician and former Maharashtra Governor passed away on Sunday in Palakkad, Kerala at the age of 89. He was suffering from illness for the past couple of years.

Sankaranarayanan was the convenor of the United Democratic Front (UDF) for 16 years and had strong relations with coalition partners such as the Muslim League and the Kerala Congress-Mani.

The senior leader had served as Governor of six states, including Maharashtra from 2010 to 2014, Nagaland and Jharkhand. Sankaranarayanan had the additional charge of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh while serving as governor of Nagaland.

The late Congressman was noted for his humour and strong rapport with politicians from all sides of the political spectrum.

From 1985 until 2001, the senior Congress politician served as the convener of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala. Sankaranarayanan was elected to the Kerala Assembly from multiple constituencies in his native district of Palakkad and served as a minister in the cabinets of K Karunakaran and A K Antony.