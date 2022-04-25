IAS officials Sriram Venkitaraman, Renu Raj to enter wedlock on April 28

Kerala Medical Services Corporation MD, Dr Sriram Venkitaraman and Alappuzha District Collector Dr Renu Raj will get married on April 28. The two IAS officers reportedly informed their colleagues about their decision via WhatsApp.

Venkitaraman was a second rank holder in civil services examinations in 2012. He joined the service as the sub-collector of Devikulam. Renu Raj was a second rank holder in 2014. She had also served as sub-collector in Devikulam and Thrissur. Renu Raj was married to a colleague and is now divorced. They both graduated in medicine before taking up civil services.

The duo came into prominence through their intervention in evicting encroachers at Devikulam. Venkitaraman had been suspended from service in 2019 in a road accident case that resulted in the death of a journalist, KM Basheer. Later he was reinstated as joint secretary in the Health Department.