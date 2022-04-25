‘Jamia Millia University shooter points gun at children’; Watch Video!

In a new scandal, the gunman who opened fire on a rally against the citizenship bill outside Jamia Millia University in 2020 has sparked interest as incendiary recordings from his Instagram account went viral. The young man, who goes by the name ‘Rambhakt Gopal’ and is presently free on bail, has made his account private after numerous social media users uploaded the video and demanded harsh punishment. Gopal was given bail by a Haryana court last year after being accused of making derogatory remarks against the Muslim community during a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Pataudi.

One of the videos that have gone popular on social media shows the barrel of a rifle poked out the car window being used to intimidate youngsters who flee or walk away and close doors when they see it. The automobile comes to a halt when the youngsters are unfazed and only moves again once they close the doors. In the video, the words ‘Gau Raksha Dal, Mewat road, Haryana’ are written in Hindi.

Rambhakt Gopal Sharma uploaded a video on his Instagram where people in car TERRORISING young girls & kids by showing guns. The video caption reads 'Gau Raksha Dal, Mewat road, Haryana'.

Hello @DGPHaryana @police_haryana, #ArrestRamBhaktGopalpic.twitter.com/IhRTm3dWBm — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 24, 2022

Another video shows a group of guys holding weapons and pulling a man into the rear seat of an SUV while he falls on the ground and tries to get free. The footage was purportedly shared with the description,’ taking away the cow smuggler’.

However, after making his Instagram account private in response to widespread social media criticism, the young guy has resorted to Twitter to answer those asking for action against him. Even before the shooting, he had uploaded photos of himself with violent right-wing figures. He also uploaded photographs of guns and phrases like ‘Shaheen Bagh, game over’ and ‘I am providing Azadi (freedom)’. He had been live broadcasting on Facebook only seconds before attacking the Jamia pupils.