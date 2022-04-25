Kuwait Airways announces new flight service

Kuwait City: The national air carrier of Kuwait, Kuwait Airways announced new service to Salalah in Oman. The airline will operate two flights per week from June 7, 2022. The new service is announced to cater the rush of passengers during Khareef season in Oman.

Khareef is the monsoon season in Salalah. An annual festival is held there to celebrate it. The event attracts hundreds of tourists from several countries.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia based low-budget air carrier, Flynas has announced three flights per week connecting Riyadh and Salalah. The flight service will begin from June 16.