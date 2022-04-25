DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Kuwait Airways announces new flight service

Kuwait City: The national air carrier of Kuwait, Kuwait Airways announced new service to Salalah in Oman. The airline will operate two flights per week  from June 7, 2022. The new service is announced to cater the rush of passengers during Khareef season in Oman.

Khareef is the monsoon season in Salalah. An annual festival is held there to celebrate it. The event attracts hundreds of  tourists from several countries.

Earlier,  Saudi Arabia based low-budget air carrier, Flynas has announced three flights per week connecting  Riyadh and Salalah. The flight service will begin from June 16.

