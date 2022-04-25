Rolls-Royce launches ‘Ghost Black Badge’ in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: British luxury automobile maker, Rolls-Royce launched its new luxury sedan, Ghost Black Badge in India. The car is priced at Rs 12.25 crore. The new sedan is the upgraded version of Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is powered by a 6.75-litre V12 engine. It is capable of producing 592 bhp and 900 Nm. The vehicle now includes a new ZF 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, which allows the vehicle to send power to all four wheels.

It features lluminated Black Badge treadplates, a comfort entry system, rear theatre configuration, rear seat massage function, a refrigerated compartment, lambs wool floor mats, head-up display and ADAS systems.