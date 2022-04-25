Russia warns US not to supply further armaments to Ukraine

Russia warned the US to halt delivering more weaponry to Ukraine, saying that huge Western weapons deliveries were escalating the conflict and causing more casualties, according to Moscow’s ambassador to Washington.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions more, and sparked fears of a wider conflict between Russia and the United States, the world’s two most powerful nuclear powers.

Although the US has ruled out sending its own or NATO forces to Ukraine, it has provided Kyiv with weapons such as drones, Howitzer heavy artillery, anti-aircraft Stinger, and anti-tank Javelin missiles.

Such arms deliveries, according to Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, are aimed at weakening Russia, but they are increasing the war in Ukraine and undermining efforts to achieve a peace agreement.

‘What the Americans are doing is putting more oil on the fire,’ Antonov told Rossiya 24. ‘All I see is an attempt to raise the stakes, worsen the issue, and witness more losses,’ says the author.

Antonov, who has been Russia’s ambassador to Washington since 2017, said an official diplomatic note conveying Russia’s concerns had been issued to Washington. Antonov stated that no response had been received.