‘Teeth are uniquely identifiable, just like fingerprints and DNA’: Experts

‘Just like our fingerprints and DNA have a unique identity, our teeth do as well. Teeth help in the identification of bodies in any accidental or suspected death case,’ Ahmedabad’s Forensic Odontology specialist Dr. Jaishankar Pillai explained. On Sunday, he spoke at a forensic dentistry lecture hosted by Government Dental College. According to Dr. Pillai, interest in forensic odontology is growing among doctors and patients since it is a tough subject that allows them to handle a variety of situations.

‘Forensic dental science is crucial for the judicial system since it aids in the identification of offenders or the identification of a body in any scenario. We may also learn about someone’s age by looking at his teeth because each tooth contains phases that can be used to determine the age. Furthermore, it can aid in the identification of the gender of any rotting body,’ he noted. During the session, Dr. Pillai also explained to the students how to pursue a career in forensic dentistry.

Similarly, Dr. Hemlata Pandey of KEM College Mumbai discussed the burgeoning subject of forensic dentistry with the students, informing them that the discipline is relatively new in our nation. ‘We first discussed forensic dentistry approximately ten years ago. Many professionals have received training in other nations and are now putting it into practice in our country. Students may choose it if they want some excitement in their profession and can do it instead of clinical dentistry,’ Dr. Pandey explained.

Dr. Deshraj Jain, Principal of Government Dental College, stated that the seminars are being held to educate students on the latest developments in the area of dentistry, which would also assist them in deciding on a career path. The seminar was attended by a large number of students and professors.