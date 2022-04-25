UAE based airline to resume flights to this country

Dubai: Dubai-based low-budget airline flydubai has announced resumption of flight services to Saudi Arabia. The air carrier will operate five flights per week to Ha’il Airport and Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia from June 23. The flights will operate from Terminal 2 of Dubai World Central (DWC).

The air carrier had earlier announced resumption of services to Gassim in Saudi Arabia. The service will begin from May 1. Flights to Gassim International Airport will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) between May 1 and May 9. These flights will temporarily operate from Dubai World Central (DWC) from 9 May to June 22. Flights to Gassim will resume from DXB from June 23.