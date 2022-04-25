Wi-Fi Calling: What Are the Advantages and How Can You Use It?

Wi-Fi calling is when your phone utilizes Wi-Fi to make calls over the mobile network to improve connectivity in areas where your network is poor. Wi-Fi calling is a function that your telecom operator enables, and it uses the Wi-Fi in your phone to make conversations crisper and smoother. In India, all major telecom providers, including Airtel, Jio, and Vi, offer Wi-Fi calling to their customers. As the feature becomes more popular, people are curious about what it does and how you can make Wi-Fi calls to someone on the other side of the country, given that you are not on the same network. We’ll explain.

WHAT IS WI-FI CALLING?

Wi-Fi calling, in its most basic form, is a function that allows users to make and receive calls and messages using a Wi-Fi network rather than mobile data, which can be unstable in areas with poor coverage. Instead of using the telecom provider’s network, your smartphone makes calls using Wi-Fi networks. Wi-Fi calling is often activated automatically at the telecom provider’s end, and customers typically do not need to do anything on their smartphones to enable Wi-Fi calling.

DOES WI-FI CALL USE MORE DATA/BATTERY THAN NORMAL CALLING?

In terms of data, no. Wi-Fi calling solely uses your Wi-Fi network to make calls; no mobile data is needed. A 5-minute Wi-Fi call consumes around 5MB of data, according to Airtel. In terms of battery usage, the smartphone consumes the same amount of power as a typical phone call since it performs the same functions, but via Wi-Fi rather than a mobile network.

CHARGES;

If your telecom operator offers Wi-Fi calling as part of their services, it will be activated immediately. It is a free service, and customers do not have to pay any additional fees to utilize Wi-Fi calling. To see if your network provider offers Wi-Fi calling, go into your smartphone’s settings. For Android, go to Settings > Mobile Networks or Connections > Wi-Fi and check to see whether Wi-Fi calling is enabled. Users of iPhones must navigate to Settings > Phone > Mobile Data > Wi-Fi calling. If your service enables Wi-Fi calling, the option will appear.

IS THE QUALITY OF CALLS BETTER OR WORSE?

In most circumstances, call quality is similarly excellent, if not better, because Wi-Fi calling is intended to tackle the problem of poor connectivity. Wi-Fi calls, on the other hand, might take a while to connect to the other side, and one must turn off their Wi-Fi in order to let the call go through. This, however, is a small issue that only occurs sometimes for a subset of individuals and is dependent on a number of circumstances.

OTHER BENEFITS OF WI-FI CALLING;

The first and foremost is the automated activation from the telecom provider’s end. Users do not need to do anything to activate Wi-Fi calling. Telecom companies including Airtel, Jio, and Vi have automatically enabled Wi-Fi calling for all consumers. There are no sign-ups or registrations necessary for consumers to activate Wi-Fi calling on their cellphones.