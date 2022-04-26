A six-decade-old McDonald’s meal was discovered inside a wall!

Some days, all you want is for someone to deliver you a good meal. However, most of the time, you are exhausted after a long day’s work. When you’re remodelling your bathroom, for example, you’re unlikely to get a strong need for some tasty meal.

A man from Illinois, on the other hand, received a pleasant surprise when he discovered a McDonald’s meal hidden behind his toilet wall. Because the lunch was six decades old, we can understand if he wasn’t in the mood for a fast bite. Rob, the homeowner who discovered the lunch, recounted the bizarre story on Reddit. ‘I saw a piece of fabric caught behind plaster while removing a fixture in the bathroom and took it out to show my wife,’ he said.

The house they live in was built in 1959. This indicates that the food has been sitting within the bathroom wall for almost 60 years. Rob and his wife were both happy that the plastic wraps contained food and not anything nefarious. Yikes!

The discovery of McDonald’s meal triggered a Reddit discussion. ‘I need to look inside my walls right now,’ one person said. ‘There is no such thing as poor McDonald’s fries.’ A third user added, ‘It’s merely an urban legend.’ Rob’s residence was only down the street from a McDonald’s restaurant. In 1955, the restaurant first opened its doors.

‘We constructed our house in 1959,’ Rob told Newsweek. ‘It’s pretty close to a McDonald’s that opened about that time, so I’m assuming it got through our wall from the original builders’. People on Reddit were wondering how the fries were doing. Was there a stench present? a person inquired ‘There was no odour and, amazingly, no indication of mice,’ Rob stated.