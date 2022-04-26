Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal to marry for the second time at the age of 66

Arun Lal, a former Indian cricketer who is currently the head coach of the Bengal cricket team, is slated to marry Bul Bul Saha in Kolkata. The wedding will take place at the city’s ‘Peerless Inn’ on May 2, 2022. According to reports, the couple got engaged last month. They will also hold a celebration after the ceremony. For the uninitiated, Lal was previously married to Reena, but they divorced amicably. However, the two continue to live together as Reena has not been keeping well.

According to the sources, Bul Bul Saha has known Lal for a long time. The Bengal cricket team, officials from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), and a few close friends and family members have all been invited to the private wedding ceremony. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is also likely to attend the ceremony as Lal and Ganguly have been friends for a long time.

Arun Lal shared the invitation for his second marriage with his long-time friend Bul Bul Saha on May 2nd, 2022

Congratulations Arun Lal #Cricket pic.twitter.com/CEybHsJDN1 — All About Cricket (@AllAboutCricke8) April 24, 2022

Previously, the present coach of the Bengal Ranji squad worked as a frequent pundit for international, local, and IPL matches. He stepped away from the commentary booth after being diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare kind of cancer, in 2016, and now coaches the Bengals.

Bengal reached the finals of India’s top domestic competition, the Ranji Trophy, in 2020 under his leadership. Meanwhile, CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly recently affirmed that the body is not replacing its coaching staff led by Lal.