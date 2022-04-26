‘KGF Chapter 2’ becomes 6th highest-grossing Indian movie, earns 883 crore globally

KGF: Chapter 2 has surpassed a new milestone by becoming India’s sixth highest-grossing film of all time. The film earned an additional 64.83 crore on Sunday, bringing its total worldwide profits to Rs 883 crore. The Yash-starrer surpassed Aamir Khan’s blockbuster PK’s lifetime gross of 854 crore in the process. The Prasanth Neel film is currently on track to surpass the Rs 1 billion mark this week.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted on Monday,’#KGF2 with ?883.56 cr surpasses #AamirKhan’s PK lifetime figure to become the SIXTH highest grossing Indian movie’. He also provided a day-by-day breakdown of the film’s earnings in a second tweet. On Sunday, KGF 2 experienced a 50 percent increase in its business, indicating a solid day internationally.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Biz JUMPS on Sunday. Week 1 – ? 720.31 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ? 30.18 cr

Day 2 – ? 26.09 cr

Day 3 – ? 42.15 cr

Day 4 – ? 64.83 cr

Total – ? 883.56 cr 6th HIGHEST grossing movie of all time. [Indian Films] — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 25, 2022

In its second weekend, the film grossed an amazing 133 crore. According to industry experts, it is expected to surpass the lifetime gross profits of the next two films on the list, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, this week.

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film was also the most successful Hindi film in the post-pandemic era. KGF 2’s Hindi version has grossed 321 crore at the box office. It has outperformed other high-grossing Hindi films such as Sooryavanshi, The Kashmir Files, and the Hindi version of RRR.

KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Yash in the main role. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran also feature in the sequel.

Karthik Gowda, the franchise’s executive producer, recently stated that pre-production work on KGF: Chapter 3 had begun while speaking with Public TV channel, but did not provide any other details.