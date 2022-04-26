Massive fire in garbage mound in Manesar guts adjoining shanties; 2 killed

Gurugram: Massive fire erupted at a garbage mound in Gurugram’s Manesar gutted several adjoining shanties, killing two people and injuring two others. The fire broke out in the garbage mound at a scrap yard spread over 25 acres on Monday night. The blaze spread to the shanties due to a storm, they said.

Residents of the shanties used to pile scraps collected by them in the area. The area also housed small godowns of scrap dealers. Over 40 fire tenders from Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Rewari were pressed into service and it took around eight hours for them to douse the blaze, fire department officials said.

Over 100 shanties have been reportedly gutted while some animals too have died. ‘We have so far recovered two bodies- a man and a woman. The fire has been doused but we are still searching if there are other bodies’, Gulshan Kalra, the deputy director of the Gurugram fire department, said. The two injured people have been rushed to hospital, fire department officials said.