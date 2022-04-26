Not right to cancel 23 passenger trains: Chhattisgarh CM to Centre

On Monday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his displeasure with the South East Central Railway’s decision to suspend the operations of 23 trains running through the state for a month, urging the railway officials to reconsider their decision for the sake of the people.

Chief Minister Baghel had disputed the railway’s decision to abruptly suspend 23 express and local trains from the state, claiming that the timing of the decision was not appropriate, given that summer holidays are approaching and many people will be travelling to and from the state. He went on to say that the wedding season is now underway and such a decision would bring further hardships for those in lower and middle-income categories.

‘It is not right to cancel passenger trains at this time because summer vacations are approaching. Wedding season is also going on. Many people from the middle and lower classes commute on these trains. People have got the chance to travel outside their cities after two years of COVID restrictions’, CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

This comes after the South East Central Railways, Bilaspur, issued a notice on April 23 announcing the suspension of 23 express and local trains running through Chhattisgarh for the next month, beginning April 24, 2022.

On April 24, CM Baghel wrote to the Railway Board, urging that local trains continue to run through the state. Prior to the suspension of these railroads’ operations, the Chief Minister said that no alternative arrangements for passengers had been made.

Also Read: Chandigarh makes masks mandatory in closed environment

The South East Central Railway issued a similar order in March 2022, which resulted in the cancellation of ten trains. On April 5, the state administration wrote to the Railway Board, urging that all trains continue to run, but their request was disregarded.