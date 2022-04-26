Pakistani woman killed 3 Chinese in a suicide blast in Pak; Baloch group

The Majeed Brigade of the Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for today’s suicide strike at Karachi University that killed three Chinese nationals. The suicide strike was carried out by a female suicide bomber called Shari Baloch, according to the group’s spokeswoman.

The explosion, according to first reports, occurred in a vehicle near Karachi University’s Confucius Institute. Following the explosion, rescue and security personnel came to the site and roped off the impacted areas, commencing rescue efforts. Terrorists in Pakistan have previously attacked Chinese workers in the country.

#Pakistan CCTV footage of a terror attack in #Karachi University, leaves 4 daed including 3 Chinese nationals. Banned terror outfit BLA claims the responsibility, saying that a female suicide bomber exploded herself on a van. https://t.co/gwdANOUTOk pic.twitter.com/RH6sgvVnYe — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) April 26, 2022

Breaking: Car blast in Karachi university.. Apparently Chinese nationals were target several feared dead.. pic.twitter.com/6ZwKyJQbfL — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) April 26, 2022

This is not the first time something like this has happened. In the year 2021, near a vehicle carrying Chinese citizens in Pakistan’s restive southern Balochistan province, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives, killing at least two children and injuring three others, including a Chinese national.