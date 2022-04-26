Tempo collides with lorry in Andhra’s Srikalahasti; 4 dead, 8 injured

Tirupati: As many as four people have been killed in a collision of a tempo with a lorry in Srikalahasti town of Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district. Eight people have sustained serious injuries.

As per the Circle Inspector (CI) Srikalahasti, the tempo was carrying 12 people when it collided with a lorry on the Tirupati Naidupet main road near Srikalahasti on national highway 65. The injured were rushed to the Tirupati’s Ria Hospital. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.