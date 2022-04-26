The United Kingdom’s defence ministry announced on Tuesday (April 26) that it is investigating a Russian cyberattack that is targeting army recruits. According to a report in the British publication Daily Mail, the key suspect in the cyberattack was ‘feared to have been a Russian spy’.

‘The event is a really terrible reflection on our own IT,’ said James Heappey, the UK’s minister of armed forces, in response. As a result, the country’s defence minister has ‘ordered an immediate examination of our IT security,’ he added. According to the study, Russian hackers unlawfully obtained the personal details of 124 army candidates .

‘However, it is believed that hundreds more may have been at risk,’ according to the article. Heappey has previously ignored Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s warning about the genuine possibility of World War III coming out. ‘It’s genuine, and you can’t underestimate it,’ Lavrov added.

‘That type of boldness has become Lavrov’s signature throughout the course of his 15-year tenure as Russia’s foreign secretary. I don’t believe there is an urgent prospect of escalation at the moment’, Heappey was quoted by the BBC as saying. ‘What the West is doing to help its allies in Ukraine is really well-calibrated,’ he continued.

NATO has been accused by Russia of giving military assistance to Ukraine, which Heappey denies, claiming that the organization is just strengthening its eastern flank. ‘It serves the Kremlin’s narrative to pretend that they are in some way at odds with NATO. They were saying it even before the conflict started, but it’s rubbish, and Lavrov is well aware of it ‘, according to Heappey. He believes NATO should not underestimate the serious dangers of nuclear war.

The United Kingdom, together with Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States, is a member of the ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence-sharing network. It issued a warning last week that any nations that support Ukraine will suffer massive cyberattacks from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Moscow’s war on Ukraine as a ‘special military operation’ to disarm and ‘denazify’ it.