United States condemns conviction of Turkish benefactor Kavala

The conviction of Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release on Monday, has left the US ‘very concerned and saddened.’

‘Human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law are all violated by his wrongful conviction. We demand that Turkey free Osman Kavala once more,’ a statement released by the US State Department on Monday read.

In a case that Europe’s top court and Western governments claim is politically motivated, Kavala was convicted of attempting to overthrow the Turkish government by financing rallies.

The State Department noted, ‘We remain deeply concerned by the persistent judicial harassment of civil society, media, political, and economic figures in Turkey.’