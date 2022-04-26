US and allies offer more armaments for Ukraine, Moscow warns of nuclear war potential

As Washington gathered its allies on Tuesday at a German air base to offer the heavy weaponry Ukraine requires to win, Russia accused NATO of engaging in a proxy war that poses a severe risk of nuclear war.

With Russian forces pushed back from Kyiv and now trying a new offensive in Ukraine’s east, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin invited leaders from over 40 countries to Ramstein, the European headquarters of US air power.

‘As we can see this morning, nations from all around the world are united in our determination to help Ukraine in its struggle against Russian imperialism,’ Austin added. ‘Ukraine, like everyone else here, plainly believes it can win.’

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was asked on national television about the possibility of World War Three and whether the current situation was equivalent to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, which almost resulted in nuclear war.

According to the ministry’s transcript of the interview, Lavrov added, ‘The risks now are substantial.’

‘The threat is genuine and serious. We must not, however, undervalue it ‘According to Lavrov. ‘NATO is, in effect, fighting Russia through a proximate and equipping that proximate. A war is a war.’