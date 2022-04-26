US Vice President tested positive for COVID-19!

The White House confirmed on Tuesday (April 26) that US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). It has been discovered that she is not in frequent communication with US President Joe Biden ‘due to their respective recent travel itineraries’.

In a statement, Harris’s press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said the Vice President tested positive for Covid on both fast and PCR testing. ‘Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on both fast and PCR testing. She has not shown any symptoms, will remain isolated and will continue to work from the Vice President’s mansion’, According to US media, Allen stated in a statement.

‘Due to their respective recent travel schedules, she hasn’t had much interaction with the President or First Lady. She will follow CDC recommendations as well as the advice of her doctors. When the Vice President’s test results are negative, she will return to the White House’, the statement went on to say.

Harris received two doses of the Moderna vaccination before receiving her second booster injection earlier this month. The 57-year-old is not suffering any symptoms at the moment. Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’s husband, was diagnosed with coronavirus in mid-March. The virus was detected in US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in April.