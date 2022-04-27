Andhra CM tells officials to ‘Be responsible’ on incidents at Tirupati, Vijayawada hospitals

Following incidents in Tirupati and Vijayawada hospitals, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy convened a review meeting with health officials on Wednesday, calling for tight measures to avoid such incidents from happening again.

After the hospital ambulance demanded a serious amount of money from the father of a 10-year-old kid who died at RUIA government Hospital in Tirupati, he was forced to carry his dead son on a motorcycle.

The incident occurred on Monday night at Tirupati’s RUIA government hospital, where a 10-year-old kid from Chitwel Mandal village died after receiving treatment. ‘One or two such incidents will tarnish the reputation of the system. The numbers for lodging complaints should be displayed at Arogya Mitra kiosks. The numbers should be made clearly visible on 104, 108 and Thalli Bidda vehicles. It is necessary to strengthen the SOPs and protocols followed,’ According to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The chief minister also ordered officials to be on high alert and to create an effective protocol to prevent it from happening again.