Baby dies after slipping from nurse’s hands in Lucknow

At a private hospital in Lucknow’s Malhaur neighbourhood, a newborn baby boy died after slipping from the hands of a staff nurse and hitting the floor. According to reports, the event occurred when the nurse raised the baby after delivery without covering him in a towel, causing him to slide and fall to the ground. The family stated that the hospital’s physicians and employees concocted a fake tale to conceal the child’s death, claiming that the boy was stillborn.

However, as per the postmortem report, the cause of death was determined to be a head injury. The nurse and the hospital personnel have been charged by the police. The postmortem examination of the infant was performed on the day of the incident on the recommendation of the hospital, according to the investigating officer, Abhishek Pandey. ‘The postmortem report that arrived on April 20 revealed that the death was caused due to a head injury’, he added.

The event took place on April 19 but was only brought to light on Tuesday when media members learned about it. ADCP Qasim Abidi of the east zone said that a case of death by carelessness, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily inflicting harm was filed on April 24 against a nurse and other hospital employees.

The case was filed when the baby’s father, Jeevan Rajput, filed a formal complaint with the Chinhat police station. Poonam Rajput, Rajput’s wife, was traumatised by the event and was receiving treatment.

Rajput said he rushed his wife to the hospital on April 19 when she began having labour pains and she gave birth in the middle of the night. ‘I was told the baby was stillborn. However, when I spoke to my wife, she said that the delivery was normal and she saw the baby alive. She told me that she saw a nurse taking my baby in her hands without any towel when he slipped through her hand. My wife panicked and started screaming. The nurse and other staff members reacted by pressing her mouth and threatening her to keep her mouth shut’, Rajput alleged.