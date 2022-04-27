Breaking News: Myanmar’s junta sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in prison!

According to news sources quoting a person acquainted with the case, a Myanmar military court convicted ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption and sentenced her to five years in jail on Wednesday (April 27). The military removed members of Myanmar’s ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), on February 1, 2021, launching a coup.

Suu Kyi has been held in military detention since the night of the coup. The 76-year-old Nobel laureate is facing criminal charges that may land her in prison for decades. In the most recent case, she was accused of receiving a bribe of $600,000 in cash and gold bars. Meanwhile, Suu Kyi branded the claims ‘absurd’ and rejected all of them. The insider went on to say that the judge issued the verdict shortly after the court convened.

The source declined to be identified because the trial is being held behind closed doors with limited access to information. According to reports, the case revolved around charges that Suu Kyi got 11.4 kg of gold and cash payments from her protege-turned-accuser, former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein. According to reports, Suu Kyi is being kept in a secret location, but there is no word on whether she will be moved to a jail.

The world community has been calling for Suu Kyi’s release since she and other legislators were jailed after the military seized control of the country and deposed the democratically elected government. According to the military, Suu Kyi is on trial because she committed crimes and is being given due process by an impartial tribunal.