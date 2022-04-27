 Center scraps MP quota from Kendriya Vidyalaya enrollment; Guidelines updated!

New Delhi: The government has scrapped many discretionary quotas for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas, including those for Members of Parliament (MP), freeing up approximately 40,000 seats in the state-financed schools. Following a review, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) stopped all discretionary quotas for admissions to various central schools across the nation.

There are about 1,200 KVs in the country, serving over 14.35 lakh students. Under the quota, MPs (543 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha) may suggest up to 7,880 admissions every year. According to the updated admission criteria provided by KVS, the government has also decided that children orphaned as a result of COVID-19 would be considered for admission above the class strength in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the PM CARES for Children Scheme.

Admission will be based on a list provided by the district magistrate, with a maximum of ten children per Kendriya Vidyalaya. Admissions for the 2022-23 academic year are already open and will be available until the end of June. MPs have the discretionary authority to suggest the admission of ten children to a Kendriya Vidyalaya under special conditions. A district magistrate has the ability to nominate 17 pupils for the sponsoring authority quota in KVs.

Officials believe that eliminating this unique privilege will also assist to reduce classroom overcrowding. ‘Quotas have also affected the total proportion of reservations in schools for SC, ST, and OBC students. The Education Minister and Chairman conducted an evaluation of the KVS’s operation. These quotas have been seen to pack classrooms, negatively impacting the pupil-teacher ratio and the quality of teaching and learning’, according to a senior official

‘However, wards of transferrable central government officials who should have been given precedence in admissions were unable to secure their due seats in KVs, therefore the decision was made to withdraw the quota,’ the source added. Aside from the MP quota, the KVS has eliminated quotas for 100 children of education ministry officials, children and dependent grandchildren of MPs and retired KV staff, and the discretionary quota of the school management committee chairman.

Admissions for children of Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra recipients; recipients of the national bravery award; 15 children of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) employees; children of central government employees who died in harness; and children who have shown special talent in fine arts are among the special provisions that have been retained.

Last year, the Central Government abolished the Union Education Minister’s discretionary admissions quota for the 2021-22 academic year. Recommendations for admission to KVs provided by Union ministers were also removed. According to the new standards, 60 admissions in KVs situated around the nation can be used only for children returning from overseas with their parents following their posting in the current or previous year, and they will be considered for admission until November 30.

‘All these admissions will be subject to the condition that no more than five children be admitted to one school in a year and that the children submit a transfer certificate from a school abroad, in which they had been studying prior to seeking admission in a Kendriya Vidyalaya,’ stated the guidelines. Reservations in admission will be granted solely to SC, ST, OBC, and disabled pupils under the new standards for the 2022-23 academic year. The 3% reserve for those with impairments is superfluous.